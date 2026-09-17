All 76 provinces across Thailand, including Bangkok, have been put on high alert for potential flash floods, forest runoffs, landslides, urban flooding and rough seas until Sunday, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

DDPM Director General Teerapat Kachamat announced that the alert follows warnings issued by the Meteorological Department regarding heavy to very heavy rainfall set to drench the nation between today and Sunday.

The severe weather system will first strike the north and Northeast today, before spreading overt the central plains, then east and south tomorrow..

The downpours are being triggered by a high-pressure system moving south across China and into the northern and northeastern Thailand, forcing the monsoon trough across the southern central plains into the east.

Concurrently, the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, the Gulf of Thailand and the mainland is intensifying, driving waves in the Andaman Sea up to 2–3 metres high, and taller than 3 metres during thundershowers.

The National Water Resources Office (ONWR) is having authorities monitor high-risk zones for urban flooding caused by poor drainage, alongside rising water levels in reservoirs and major river basins.

Special warnings for strong waves cover coastal areas in the six southern provinces of Ranong, Phang-Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Authorities are closely monitoring medium and small reservoirs which are at 80% capacity across 14 provinces, as well as critical river systems including the Yuam, Sai, Kok, Nan, Moei, Khwae Noi, Pa Sak, Songkhram and Golok rivers.

Disaster response units and heavy machinery have been deployed to high-risk zones, particularly areas expecting more than 90mm of rainfall within 24 hours.

Local officials have been instructed to clear drainage pathways, prepare temporary shelters and close hazardous natural tourist destinations, such as caves and waterfalls.

Warning flags are being flown high along affected beaches, with mariners urged to proceed with extreme caution or remain ashore if conditions deteriorate.