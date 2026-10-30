The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has rejected social media reports claiming that lifetime driving licences will be cancelled or recalled, explaining that current license holders retain their full rights under the law.

DLT Director-General Sorapong Paitoonphong said today that the claims are incorrect, confirming that the department has no intention to revoke lifetime driving licenses held by existing drivers.

Sorapong explained that new safety regulations apply only to first-time applicants or those seeking a new driving license.

Under the updated policy, applicants aged 55 and older are required to undergo physical fitness evaluations based on academic and medical recommendations.

He added that the requirement is intended to promote long-term road safety and reduce accidents involving senior drivers.