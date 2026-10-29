Coral reefs around the Mun Islands in Rayong province have been found to be in fair to good condition following a recent survey, though marine authorities noted a relatively low presence of coral larvae, signaling a need for long-term recovery monitoring.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin revealed on today that he has received an assessment report from Pinsak Suraswadi, director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR).

The survey, conducted on October 27 and 28 by the DMCR’s Eastern Upper Gulf Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre, covered three survey stations across the archipelago using the line transect method to evaluate the overall ecosystem status.

Preliminary findings identified dominant coral species in the area, including boulder coral (Porites lutea), leaf coral (Pavona spp.) and star coral (Dipsastrea spp.).

Despite the generally positive physical condition of the adult reefs, researchers observed a concerning sparsity of young coral recruitment.

Authorities emphasised that long-term monitoring will be essential in tracking natural regeneration, alongside vigilant surveillance of external factors that could impact the delicate ecosystem.

During the underwater assessment, scientists also documented populations of damselfish, groupers and long-spined sea urchins, key marine species that play vital roles in maintaining balanced reef environments.

Marine debris encountered at the sites was reported to be minimal, consisting primarily of discarded ropes, net fragments and fertiliser sacks linked to local fishing activities. The department noted that proper waste management measures must be enforced to prevent potential harm to marine life and crucial habitats.

Suchart stressed that marine conservation requires coordinated effort and science-based planning, rather than reactive damage control.

"The ocean is a vital resource that demands unified protection from all sectors… We need accurate data to implement targeted restoration plans, from tracking reef health to reducing marine litter and safeguarding natural habitats, so Thailand's marine resources remain abundant for future generations," the minister said.

The DMCR confirmed that it will continue systematically to monitor changes in the Mun Islands reef system, to provide actionable data for effective coastal conservation and rehabilitation policies moving forward.