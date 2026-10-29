An American residential cruise ship undertaking a round-the-world voyage abruptly suspended operations at a Cambodian port on Wednesday, leaving 203 passengers stranded after the operator succumbed to overwhelming fuel costs triggered by ongoing conflict in Iran.

The 200-metre Odyssey, operated by Villa Vie Residences and flying the Bahamas flag, docked in the coastal city of Sihanoukville after visiting 65 countries worldwide.

Upon arrival, passengers were instructed to pack their belongings and disembark permanently.

According to the management company, average monthly fuel expenses per cabin soared from $1,800 to between $6,000 and $8,000 following escalating conflicts in Iran.

Despite efforts to mitigate costs by reducing sailing speeds and extending port stays, the company said it could no longer absorb the massive overhead.

Long Dimanche, deputy governor of Preah Sihanouk province stated that the vessel arrived in Cambodia after sailing from Thailand, carrying 203 passengers and 156 crew members.

“The sudden decision left many travellers effectively homeless in a foreign country,” Long explained.

Most passengers have checked into local hotels across Sihanoukville. While some are making alternative plans to continue travelling across Southeast Asia, others remain in Cambodia hoping the company can secure new investors to resume the voyage.

Villa Vie Residences announced it would undergo a 60-day financial restructuring process, though it could not confirm whether the Odyssey would ever return to service.

The ship itself is scheduled to refuel and depart Cambodian waters on Oct 31.

Disgruntled passengers strongly criticised the operator, claiming the company failed to provide promised hotel accommodations or return airfare, leaving them to fend for themselves.

The disruption comes as a devastating blow to many aboard who had sold homes, cars, and personal assets to purchase permanent residence on the vessel for their retirement.

The Odyssey originally set sail from Northern Ireland in October 2024 on a multi-year global itinerary, offering cabins for long-term rental or permanent purchase to travelers seeking a life at sea.