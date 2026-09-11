A wild elephant was safely rescued on Friday morning after falling into an abandoned septic tank in Khao Chamao district, Rayong, in a swift joint operation by wildlife officers, local leaders and rescue workers.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) reports that the Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary's quick-response team was alerted to the incident at around 8.30am by Khao Chamao-Khao Wong National Park officials.

The elephant had fallen into a disused pit at Ban Khao Ngoe in Huai Thap Mon sub-district.

Rescuers brought in a backhoe to excavate around the edges of the pit, creating a sloped path that allowed the trapped animal to climb out safely at 9.29am, before heading back into the surrounding forest.

Wildlife Conservation Office Director Sukee Boonsang praised the rapid response and coordination between local authorities, volunteers and residents, confirming that the elephant was freed without injury.

Following the rescue, the DNP instructed patrol teams to step up monitoring along forest borders and urged local administrative bodies to survey and fill in old, hazardous structures near protected areas to prevent similar accidents.

Members of the public who spot injured or wandering wildlife can contact the 1362 DNP hotline around the clock.