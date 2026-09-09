Thailand’s Pollution Control Department (PCD) has inspected the site of the illegal dumping of construction waste from a data centre project in Ban Chang district, Rayong, discovering around 20 tonnes of debris used as land fill across about a quarter of a hectare.

The inspection on Wednesday was led by Pol. Lt- Gen. Itthiporn Pothong, advisory head of the task force under Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin, alongside PCD Director General Surin Worakijthamrong and local environmental officials.

Inspectors found construction debris, including brick, stone, concrete, plastic and fiberglass, dumped at the site.

Initial findings refuted earlier news reports claiming that up to 100,000 tonnes of waste had been dumped in the area.

Authorities confirmed that the actual amount requiring proper disposal is estimated at 20 tonnes.

Itthiporn instructed Ban Chang Sub-district Municipality to ensure that the waste is promptly removed by licensed industrial disposal operators under close supervision.

Municipal officials confirmed that cleanup operations will begin today, with completion expected within seven days.

Furthermore, the Rayong Provincial Natural Resources and Environment Office has been tasked with submitting details of the data centre construction project to the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP).

The agency will formally evaluate whether the development requires an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to ensure full legal compliance and address public concerns.