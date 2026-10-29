Patong Municipality has ordered residents in high-risk areas to evacuate to temporary shelters after a landslide sent soil and rocks onto Na Nai 3 Road, as continued rainfall raises concerns about further flooding and landslides in Phuket.

Patong Mayor Lalita Maneesri said last night that she had deployed officials to affected areas to assist residents and ensure their safety.

Shuttle vehicles have been arranged to transport residents from Na Nai 3 and Na Nai 8 roads who need to leave the affected areas.

The municipality has also designated parking areas for small and large vehicles, allowing residents to move their cars to safer locations. Those in high-risk areas have been urged to evacuate promptly and follow official instructions.

The situation along Na Nai 8 Road remains a particular concern, with municipal officials, volunteers and forestry officers mobilised to assist residents and monitor conditions.

Patong Municipality has advised the public to avoid Na Nai 3 Road, which has been closed after the landslide and falling rocks blocked traffic.

Residents have also been warned to stay away from areas prone to landslides and flash floods and to closely monitor official announcements.

The latest incident comes as Phuket continues recovery operations following flash floods and mudslides that struck the island on October 26 after heavy overnight rainfall.

In Patong, runoff from the surrounding hills swept rocks, soil and mud into residential and commercial areas, particularly around Na Nai 5 and Na Nai 8 roads. Homes, shops, hotels, cars and motorcycles were damaged, while roads were buried under mud and debris.

More than 100 households and businesses in Patong are reported to have been affected, with preliminary estimates putting the damage at 100 million baht.