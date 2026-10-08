The Ministry of Finance, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), and the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) have mapped out comprehensive drainage and flood prevention plans ahead of the IMF–World Bank Group Annual Meetings at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) this month.

Surapong Sarapa, director of TMD's Weather Forecast Division, stated that October 10–11 will mark the transition from the rainy season into winter. Unstable weather during this period may bring short spells of heavy rain, with precipitation averaging 30–50 mm.

However, rainfall is expected to decline significantly between October 12 and 16, coinciding with the main conference days.

Meanwhile, Katerachada Klankrong, deputy director of the BMA's Drainage and Sewage Office, explained that city officials will prevent road flooding around the venue by directing runoff into Saen Saeb Canal, which will then be drained into Khlong Ton and Phadung Krung Kasem canals before flowing into the Chao Phraya River.

Moreover, water pumps have been stationed around the QSNCC catchment area to pump excess water into the Makkasan and Rama IX drainage tunnels. Three mobile water pumping units and dedicated personnel remain on standby around the clock.

Finance Ministry Spokesman Vinit Visessuvanapoom reassured the public that key routes connecting Suvarnabhumi Airport to central Bangkok, along with official hotels and banquet venues, will not be impacted by flooding. An Emergency Operations Centre has also been set up to operate 24/7 throughout the event.