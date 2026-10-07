The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has advised people living in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon to brace for rising water in the Mae Klong River, after it decided to increase the discharge of water through the Mae Klong Dam.

Meanwhile, the department said that it will decrease the discharge through the Chao Phraya Dam, starting at 1pm today, from 2,500 m3/s to 2,400 m3/s.

In its urgent letters to the governors of the four central provinces yesterday, the RID explained that it has been informed by the Meteorological Department that there will be thunder storms, strong winds and hail with isolated heavy rain on October 6 and 7. Between October 8 and 13 there is a tendency for more rain, which will increase the flows of the Khwae Noi and Khwae Yai rivers into the Mae Klong River.

Due to the water and rain situation, the department said it is necessary for it to increase the discharge through Mae Klong Dam to over 1,200 m3/s.

The department advises those living along the Mae Klong River in the four provinces to move their valuables to high ground and to remain alert.

The department said it could discharge about 20 million cubic metres per day via the Chao Phraya River if the discharge rate is cut to 2,400 m3/s as of 1pm today.