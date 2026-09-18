Three people hunting for water crickets were rescued yesterday by Phetkasem Foundation volunteers after they had been stranded for hours in a large tree in the middle of the strong currents of Mae Kam Me River in Rong Kwang district of Phrae province.

Volunteers from several foundations were dispatched to a number of areas in various districts which were hit by flash floods caused by heavy rain yesterday. No casualties were reported.

In Mae La Noi district of Mae Hong Son province, flash floods poured into several communities and a large tree, felled by strong wind onto highway 108, completely blocked traffic. Local workers arrived last night to remove the obstruction.

Mae La Noi municipal officials have warned people in the municipality to move their valuables to higher ground, as rain continued throughout the night.

In Khun Yume district of Mae Hong Son, officials said that this was the fourth flood of the year, but the most devastating.