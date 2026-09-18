Thai-born global icon Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal brought a taste of Thailand to ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Wednesday night, introducing the host to som tam and her favourite mixed drink while promoting her upcoming project.

During her late-night appearance, the BLACKPINK member spoke about her forthcoming mini-album, ‘Press Play’, scheduled for release on October 23. Lisa described the EP as an artistic journey reflecting her roots.

“There’s a lot of Thai elements in the songs... in the EP,” Lisa shared. “Every single song has its own character, its own vibe, and we combine it together. It’s like a movie. So, you just press play.”

The EP's lead single, ‘SaWaDiKa’, has already surpassed 168 million views on YouTube. Its music video, filmed at iconic Bangkok landmarks, such as the Hua Lamphong railway station, amassed over 70 million views within its first 24 hours.

The 29-year-old superstar also highlighted ‘Always Lalisa’, a feature documentary directed by Sue Kim that recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film is slated for a worldwide cinema and IMAX release on October 12, followed by a YouTube Premium debut later this year.

Furthermore, Lisa confirmed that she is preparing for her ‘Viva La Lisa’ shows in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November, making her the first K-pop artist to secure a Las Vegas residency.

The highlight for local fans came when the Buri Ram native offered Fallon a plate of traditional som tam (papaya salad), alongside a custom beverage combination she discovered online, a mix of Korean soju, Thai beer and Sprite.

Before taking a sip, Lisa taught the American TV host the Thai phrase mot kaew (“cheers” or “bottoms up”). Fallon finished the drink and gave it the thumbs-up, sparking widespread praise across Thai media for her continued efforts to champion Thai culture on the global stage.