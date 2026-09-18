The Department of Agriculture is inviting Thais to act as good hosts for the International Horticultural Expo 2026 in Udon Thani, marking the first time the northeastern region will hold the global event.

Running from November 1, 2026 to March 14, 2027, at the Nong Dae wetland in Muang district in Udon Thani, the expo aims to showcase Thailand’s agricultural prowess while boosting regional tourism, local farmers and service businesses.

Rapibhat Chandarasrivongs, director general of the Department of Agriculture, stated yesterday that the event will take place under the theme of "Diversity of Life: Connecting People, Water and Plants for Sustainable Living."

“The expo goes beyond floral displays to serve as an international learning hub, combining horticulture, local culture, technology and sustainable farming innovations to highlight the nation's biodiversity,” Rapibhat added.

The event features international gardens, representing over 20 countries alongside temporary exhibitions on carbon-credit gardens, medicinal herbs, and orchids. Ther is a royal tribute exhibition, honouring the monarchy's water management and agricultural initiatives, and an Isan cultural village, presenting local wisdom, gastronomy and over 200 rotating live performances.

Rapibhat added that the expo presents a critical opportunity for Thailand to reinforce its leadership in sustainable agriculture and position Udon Thani alongside neighbouring provinces as a premier international travel destination.