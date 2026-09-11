The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has issued an urgent advisory for people in areas at risk in 23 provinces to prepare for flash floods, forest runoffs, and landslides from today until Sunday due to heavy rainfall.

The alert follows weather forecasts indicating a trough extending across the north, central, northeast, west, and south towards a strong low-pressure area in the central South China Sea, coupled with a strengthening southwestern monsoon.

Analyses by the Meteorological Department, the Hydro-Informatics Institute, the Department of Water Resources and the Department of Mineral Resources confirmed heightened risks of urban flooding and mudslides in headwater zones, particularly in the lower northeast, central, western, and southern regions of Thailand.

In the north, areas at risk include Mae Hong Son (Mueang), Chiang Rai (Mae Lao, Mueang, Pa Daed, Wiang Chai, Mae Sai, Thoeng), Sukhothai (Si Satchanalai), and Phetchabun (Si Thep, Wichian Buri, Nam Nao).

In the northeast, Loei (Phu Kradueng, Tha Li, Phu Luang), Khon Kaen (Phu Pha Man, Nam Phong, Wiang Kao, Si Chomphu), Chaiyaphum (Thep Sathit, Mueang, Bamnet Narong), Roi Et (Suwannaphum), and Ubon Ratchathani (Na Chaluai).

In the central region, Lop Buri (Lam Sonthi) has been listed, alongside Chon Buri (Si Racha) in the east and Ratchaburi (Suan Phueng) and Prachuap Khiri Khan (Sam Roi Yot, Bang Saphan Noi) in the west.

In the south, areas at risk include Chumphon (Mueang, Lang Suan, Thung Tako), Ranong (Kapoe), Surat Thani (Ban Na San, Koh Phangan), Nakhon Si Thammarat (Phipun, Hua Sai, Chawang), Phuket (Thalang, Mueang), Phatthalung (Si Banphot), Trang (Kantang, Mueang, Huai Yot, Na Yong), Songkhla (Ranot), Satun (Mueang, Tha Phae, La-ngu) and Narathiwat (Sukhirin, Waeng).

The ONWR has instructed relevant agencies to prepare emergency management plans, deploy response teams and issue advance warnings to local residents so evacuations can begin immediately if necessary.