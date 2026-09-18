Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul this morning led Cabinet ministers, spouses and senior government officials in a merit-making ceremony at Government House to mark the 100th day since the passing of Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati.

Somdej Phra Puttajarn, a member of the Ecclesiastical Council, the chief monk of the eastern region and abbot of Traimit Temple represented the monastic establishment in the ceremony.

The monks prayed for 47 seconds, followed by the presentation of alms and 10 sets of saffron robes to 47 monks.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who was better known as Princess Bha, passed away on June 11 this year at the age of 47 after having fallen into a coma in December 2022.