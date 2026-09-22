Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has reiterated his government’s zero tolerance of and continuous crackdown on transnational scam syndicates and all forms of cybercrime in the country.

He departed Thailand for Tokyo, Japan, on September 20, 2026, en route to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

During the stopover in Tokyo, the prime minister will meet with ‘Team Thailand’ and will instruct them to promote relations and cooperation between the two countries in all respects, including transnational scam syndicates in Thailand.

He claimed that the government has confiscated assets worth more than US$1.5 billion from the scam gangs and earned global praise and recognition for being a country which is serious about tackling this problem.

On illegal narcotics, the prime minister emphasised the government’s crackdown on trafficking and production of illegal narcotics, cooperating with Myanmar’s government in dealing with the problem.