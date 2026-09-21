The Election Commission (EC) has unanimously resolved to ask the Constitutional Court to rule on the status of Senator Thanagorn Thawornchinnachot, alleging that he contested the Senate election despite knowing that he was unqualified to do so.

The EC said Thanagorn was convicted by a court in Pattaya in 2011 of acting as a bookmaker in violation of the Gambling Act. His candidacy in the Senate election allegedly violated Sections 74 and 14(12) of the Organic Act on the Acquisition of Senators.

The EC will ask the Constitutional Court to rule on Thanakorn’s status as a senator.

It will also petition the Supreme Court to revoke Thanakorn’s right to vote and his right to contest the Senate election, in accordance with Section 62 of the Organic Act on the Acquisition of Senators.

The EC will ask the court to order Thanagorn to return all salaries he has received and other benefits he received as a senator to the Senate Secretariat, in accordance with Section 74 of the Organic Act on the Acquisition of Senators and the relevant provision of the Criminal Code.

Main photo: Thanagorn Thawornchinnachot//his FB