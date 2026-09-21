Thailand’s first three gold medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 all came from teqball on Sunday, as Thai athletes swept the mixed doubles, women’s doubles and men’s doubles titles.

Suphawadi Wongkhamchan and Phakphong Dechcharoen won Thailand’s first gold of the Games in the mixed doubles final, beating hosts Japan 2-0, 12-4, 12-5.

Teqball, a sport combining elements of football and table tennis, is making its Asian Games debut at Aichi-Nagoya.

Thailand reached the finals in all three teqball events and went on to win all three.

Suphawadi later teamed up with Juthathip Kanthathong to win the women’s doubles gold, defeating Myanmar 2-0.

Teqball delivers Thailand’s first three Asian Games golds

The men’s pair of Sorrasak Thaosiri and Jeerati Chanliang completed Thailand’s clean sweep by beating Lebanon 2-0, 12-7, 12-4, in the men’s doubles final.

Thailand won three of the five teqball gold medals, with South Korea taking the men’s singles title.

Meanwhile Thailand’s women’s volleyball team advanced to the semi-finals after beating Indonesia 3-0 in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Thailand will face the winner of the China-Vietnam quarter-final in the semi-finals on September 21.

As of September 20, Thailand ranked fifth in the medal tally with three gold medals, all won in teqball. China led with 11 gold medals, followed by Japan with six, and South Korea and Kazakhstan with three each.

Main photo: Phakphong Dechcharoen and Suphawadi Wongkhamchan celebrate after winning Thailand’s first gold medal of the Games in the mixed doubles final, beating hosts Japan 2-0 (12-4, 12-5) on September 20.//SAT