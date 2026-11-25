Thailand has been ranked the most desirable destination for gastronomy in 2026 by British travel magazine Wanderlust.

Deputy Government Spokeswoman Lalida Persvivatana said on Wednesday that Thailand won the Gold Award at the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards 2026, adding that the accolade reflects the enduring charm and popularity of Thai cuisine among international travellers.

Wanderlust highlighted the diversity of Thai food, ranging from street food to internationally acclaimed restaurants, Isan cuisine, traditional northern dishes and desserts from Phetchaburi, a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, which showcase local wisdom and cultural identity.

Other countries ranked on the list included Italy, France, Japan, Greece, Spain, South Korea, Malaysia, Turkey and Vietnam.

Lalida said the government places strong emphasis on developing gastronomy tourism to generate income for farmers, raw-material producers, local eateries, tourism operators and community hospitality providers.

This push goes hand in hand with upgrading product and service standards, improving safety and building confidence among visitors, she added.