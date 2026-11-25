Convicted serial killer Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, better known as "Aem Cyanide", was sentenced to death by the Criminal Court on Wednesday for the cyanide murder of a teacher, and handed a life term for the attempted murder of another victim.

Corrections officers escorted Sararat from the Central Women’s Correctional Institution to the Criminal Court to hear the verdicts in the two cases.

In the first case, prosecutors accused Sararat of attempting to murder Kantima (surname withheld) by lacing her food and drink with cyanide on Sept 23, 2022. The victim fell ill and lost consciousness after eating the meal, but survived after being rushed to hospital.

The court found Sararat guilty of attempted murder, sentenced her to life imprisonment and ordered her to pay Kantima 100,000 baht in compensation plus 5% annual interest from the date of the offence.

In the second case, Sararat was convicted of the premeditated murder of Maneerat at a food shop in tambon Phra Pathom Chedi of Muang district, Nakhon Pathom province, on Sept 10, 2022. After eating poisoned food, the victim suffered muscle spasms in her hands and feet, lost consciousness and died.

Although there were no eyewitnesses, the court ruled that forensic testimony from medical examiners and police evidence from other cases established a consistent pattern of poisoning, convicting her as charged and imposing the death penalty.

Sararat was originally charged in connection with the fatal poisonings of 14 acquaintances and the attempted murder of a 15th. Prior to Wednesday’s rulings, she had been sentenced to death in three cases, given life terms in three cases and acquitted in three others, with the remaining cases still before the courts.