60,529 passenger records of Thai Airways International (THAI) have been affected after the Amadeus reservation system was breached by hackers, but their credit card information remains secure.

THAI announced today that it has been informed by the Amadeus IT Group that its passenger reservation system had been hacked by unauthorised individuals to gain access to passenger reservation data.

During an investigation, it was discovered that information on 60,529 THAI passengers has been affected. The information compromised includes their travel dates, flight routes, ticket class and Passenger Name Record (PNR) reference numbers, but THAI offered an assurance that credit card data remain intact and are unaffected.

According to THAI, Amadeus has already revoked the account used by the hackers to access into the IT system and has changed all login credentials. Amadeus has also strengthened its IT system and monitoring to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.

THAI confirms that the incident has not affected the company’s internal systems or business operations and has reported the incident to relevant authorities. Passengers affected will be notified individually.