The Transport Company (TCL or BorKorSor), the state-run interprovincial bus operator, has urged travellers planning to head home or holiday during the upcoming 2027 New Year festival to reserve their bus tickets in advance, warning that over 80% of available seats have already been booked.

Atthawit Rakjamroon, president of TCL, said today that advance bookings have surged across all major routes, particularly to popular destinations in the North, Northeast, and South.

The most sought-after northern routes include Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, while Nakhon Phanom leads demand in the Northeast. In the South, top destinations are Koh Samui in Surat Thani, Phuket, and Hat Yai in Songkhla.

The heavy volume of early bookings reflects high demand for long-holiday travel, as people prepare to return to their hometowns and celebrate the end of 2026, Atthawit said.

Passengers can secure their tickets through official BKS channels, including its website (tcl99web.transport.co.th), the BKS E-ticket mobile app, its verified Facebook page (BorKorSor99), official Line account (@BKS99), ticket counters nationwide, or by calling 02-936-2841-48.

Atthawit also issued a warning regarding online scammers who have created fake Facebook pages using BKS logos and names to offer unrealistically cheap tickets, tricking victims into transferring money for non-existent bookings.

Travelers are strongly advised to verify booking channels, avoid buying from unverified personal accounts or clicking suspicious links, and report any fraudulent pages immediately to authorities.

The company is committed to ensuring safe, smooth, and convenient travel for all passengers during the holiday period, he added.