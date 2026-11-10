The Cabinet today resolved to declare Wednesday, December 16, 2026 a special government holiday for the Royal Cremation Ceremony of the late Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.

The decision follows an inspection on Monday by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to track the progress of preparations for the royal ceremony at Sanam Luang.

Construction of the Royal Crematorium (Phra Merumas) and surrounding structures on the ceremonial ground is proceeding according to plan and on schedule.

Fine Arts Department craftsmen are currently decorating the structure with intricate gilded paper lattice patterns following ancient artistic traditions.

The four-faced Brahma spire (Phrom Pak) has been completed and is ready for installation prior to the ceremonial raising of the Nine-Tiered Great White Umbrella of State (Nopphapadon Maha Sawetachat).

Sculptures adorning the Royal Crematorium and surrounding landscape within the Ratchawat fence, crafted by the Support Foundation and the Office of Traditional Arts, have been installed, with workers finalising the landscape decorations with designated plant species.

Anutin instructed all subcommittees to coordinate their efforts closely, to ensure the historic proceedings are conducted with utmost order, propriety, strict adherence to ancient royal traditions and the highest royal honour.