The Department of Maritime and Coastal Resources has filed a complaint with Mueang district police in Chon Buri province, seeking the arrest of and legal action against people who recently killed a giant Chao Phraya stingray.

The complaint follows an investigation by the department after it learned that a dead stingray was found floating in mangrove forest near the Chalomkhawithi Bridge in Chon Buri’s Mueang district.

Officials from the department and the provincial fisheries Office went to the scene to investigate. The stingray was already rotting that its gender could not be determined. Its head and several organs had been cut. It was 137cm long from snout to tails and 107cm wide.

Tissue samples from the dead stingray were collected and sent for scientific tests, while the carcass was disposed of appropriately.

An official said that the Chao Phraya stingray is a protected species.