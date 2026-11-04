A Thai Airways International flight, bound for Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok, made an emergency landing in Shanghai this morning after developing a technical problem.

It is reported that, after the takeoff from Shanghai, the pilot of the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, flight TG663, noticed that the cockpit windshield had a crack and radioed the control tower for an emergency landing. The pilot entered a holding pattern to dump excess fuel before returning to Shanghai airport safely.

In Shanghai, accommodation was arranged for all passengers, while THAI arranged for an alternate flight for passengers who wanted to continue their journey back to Thailand.

THAI later issued a statement saying that flight TG663 left Shanghai at 08.08am local time. Once the flight was airborne, the pilot discovered that the left side of the cockpit windshield was cracked. As a safety precaution and following standard operating procedure, the pilot returned to Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. No passengers were injured in the incident, said the statement.