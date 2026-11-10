Phuket’s PRU has become the first restaurant outside Bangkok and its surrounding provinces to earn two Michelin stars, joining Bangkok’s Mia and Blue by Alain Ducasse in moving up from one star in the Michelin Guide Thailand 2027.

In one of the ceremony’s surprises, the three teams went on stage with the one-star restaurants. Minutes later, they learned that all three had earned a second star.

PRU executive chef and co-owner Jimmy Ophorst was visibly moved by the announcement. He noted that the guide’s 10th edition in Thailand coincided with a decade for PRU and for his family in the country.

The three promotions bring Thailand’s total number of two-star restaurants to 10. Sorn, which serves southern Thai cuisine, and Sühring, which serves modern German cuisine, retained their three stars.

Photo by Dae Warunee

Chiang Mai also reached a milestone. Belén by Paulo Airaudo, previously listed in the Michelin Selected category, became the province’s first Michelin-starred restaurant. Phuket gained two one-star restaurants, with Omemo entering the guide and Jaras moving up from Michelin Selected.

Ten restaurants joined the one-star category, bringing the total to 41. Five made their guide debut with one star — Liana, MACHRI, THARN, The China House by Chef Fei and Omemo. The other five were promoted from Michelin Selected — Duet by David Toutain, I-SANG, Sartoria by Paulo Airaudo, Belén by Paulo Airaudo and Jaras.

Michelin Guide international director Gwendal Poullennec said the selection reflected how Thailand’s dining scene had grown more diverse over the past decade, with starred restaurants now spread beyond the capital. He also pointed to Thai chefs’ growing interest in regional cooking traditions and closer ties with local producers.

The 2027 edition lists a record 507 establishments, including 53 starred restaurants, 151 Bib Gourmand venues and 303 Michelin Selected entries. It is the guide’s 10th edition in Thailand and marks 100 years since Michelin introduced its first restaurant star in 1926.

Photo by Dae Warunee



The Bib Gourmand, which recognises good food at moderate prices, went to 151 establishments. Of those, 26 made their Michelin Guide debut, twice as many as last year. Nine were in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, with the other 17 spread across nine provinces. The selection ranges from family-run eateries and street-food stalls to casual restaurants led by chefs.



Michelin’s special awards

Service Award — Chanyawi Mukmaneerattanapon of hom, Phuket

Opening of the Year — Kongwuth Chaiwongkachon of Taang, Bangkok

— Kongwuth Chaiwongkachon of Taang, Bangkok Mentor Chef Award — Arnaud Dunand-Sauthier of Maison Dunand, Bangkok

Young Chef Award — Natdanai Kitkorsup of lob-baan, Phuket

Sommelier Award — Charles Elie-Rodenstein of Cannubi by Umberto Bombana, Bangkok



Photo by Dae Warunee