An improvised explosive device was detonated near a shop on Road 43 in Nong Chik district of Pattani early this morning, setting a 10-wheel truck on fire.

The attack occurred at about 1am near Sri Samai Superstore in Ban Don Yang, Tambon Bo Thong.

Firefighters and rescuers rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control. Authorities then cordoned off the area and began inspecting the scene and collecting evidence.

The incident was followed by reports of other security incidents in the district, including the scattering of tyre spikes near a Shell petrol station in Ban Ko Mo Khaeng and the burning of CCTV cameras at two locations in Tambon Bang Khao.

An investigation is under way to determine whether the incidents were connected to the bomb attack.

Residents have been urged to avoid the affected areas and follow information from official agencies.