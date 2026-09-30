Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced that 21 districts are no longer categorised as flood disaster zones, because heavy rains have stopped and the situation has returned to normal.

The other 29 districts remain flood disaster zones. All 50 districts of Bangkok were declared flood disaster zones on September 25 by the Public Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Directorate of the BMA.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt signed an announcement yesterday on behalf of the directorate to lift the disaster status from the 21 districts.

The districts still classified flood disaster zones are Klong Sam Wa, Kanna Yao, Chatuchak, Don Muang, Din Daeng, Dusit, Thawi Watthana, Thung Khru, Bang Khen, Bang Kapi, Bang Sue, Bang Na, Bang Bon, Bang Plat, Bueng Kum, Prawet, Phaya Thai, Phra Khanong, Min Buri, Ratchathewi, Lat Krabang, Wang Thong Lang, Wattana, Suan Luang, Saphan Sung, Sai Mai, Nong Chok, Lak Si and Huai Kwang.

Meanwhile, the BMA has opened a shelter for pets and stray animals during the flooding.

So far, the dog control centre in Prawet district is caring for 23 pet dogs from owners in Kanna Yao, Bang Kapi and Prawet districts.

The dogs will be checked, taken care of and rehabilitated appropriately before they are returned to their owners or care takers when the flood situation returns to normal.

The BMA said the centre will only accept dogs or cats which have owners or strays which have care takers so that they can be returned afterwards. They must show their ID cards and complete a form asking for their pets to be taken care of by the shelter

Members of the public who want help can contact their respective district office, SOS Animal Thailand or other animal foundations.