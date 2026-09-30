Rainfall across northern Thailand is expected to ease over the next 24 hours, though heavy downpours will persist in parts of the southern region, according to a forecast issued by the Thai Meteorological Department this morning.

Residents in southern provinces have been advised to remain alert for hazards associated with heavy and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods or localised flooding. Mariners operating in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are also urged to navigate with caution and avoid thunderstorms.

The weather agency attributed the conditions to a weakening southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with southerly and southeasterly winds blowing across the southern Gulf.

Moderate sea conditions are expected in the northern Andaman Sea, where wave heights will range between 1 and 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in areas hit by thundershowers. All vessels across both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to exercise extreme caution.

In Bangkok and neighbouring provinces, scattered thundershowers will affect about 30% of the area. Temperatures will range from a minimum of 25–27°C to a maximum of 33–35°C, accompanied by southerly winds blowing at speeds of 10 to 20km/h.

Northern Thailand will see a decrease in precipitation, with isolated thundershowers covering roughly 30% of each region:

In the northern region, rain will primarily affect Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun, with temperatures between 22–25°C and 31–35°C. The northeast will experience scattered rain mainly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani, with highs reaching 36°C.

In the central region, showers are forecast for Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram. Eastern provinces, including Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat, will also see 30% coverage, with waves in the area reaching up to 1 metre and over 2 metres during storms.

Meanwhile, southern coastal areas will face heavier precipitation, with thundershowers covering 60% of both coasts:

On the east coast, heavy downpours are expected in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla and Yala, with maximum temperatures reaching 35°C. On the west coast, heavy rain will hit Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun. From Phang Nga northward, strong south westerly winds of 15 to 35km/h will bring waves of 1 to 2 metres, while waters from Phuket southward will see 1-metre waves, with higher swells expected in stormy areas.