The Opposition plans to submit a motion to the House Speaker this afternoon seeking a no-confidence debate against more than 10 cabinet ministers under Section 151 of the Constitution.

The Opposition said that the censure debate would focus on the alleged Senate election cheating about two years ago, the government’s alleged mishandling of the flood situation., the massive corruption in the Local Administration’s recruitment examination and the problem of scam activities in the country.

The Election Commission has already filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court charging 77 individuals, including 26 incumbent senators, for alleged involvement in the Senate election cheating out of a total 427 accused.

The censure debate is expected to take place at the end of this month or early November.

The Supreme Court has not yet accepted the Election Commission’s lawsuit for consideration but, once the case is accepted, the 26 indicted senators will have to stop performing their duties in accordance with the Constitution.

Under Section 151 of the Constitution, there will be a vote after the censure debate for or against each minister challenged.