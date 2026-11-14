The Office of the Election Commission published its full ruling in its investigation into alleged Senate election collusion on its website yesterday.

The ruling was issued by the EC on September 14th, but full details only became public yesterday.

427 Senate election candidates were alleged to have been involved in the collusion, but the EC decided to take legal action against only 77, among them 26 incumbent senators.

By law, the EC’s ruling must be published within 60 days of the original issuance of the ruling.

The EC’s Office said that the EC will now file a petition with the Supreme Court’s Election Cases Division seeking to revoke the rights to stand in elections of the 77 Senate candidates and revoke their voting rights.