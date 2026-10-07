The Central Tax Court has set November 26 to rule on whether to grant a temporary injunction sought by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to halt the Revenue Department’s seizure and attachment of his assets, Thaksin’s chief lawyer said today.

Winyat Chatmontri was speaking after Thaksin testified for more than two hours at a hearing on his request for temporary protection in his lawsuit against the Revenue Department.

Thaksin claims that the seizure and attachment of his assets to recover tax arising from his 2006 sale of Shin Corp shares constitute duplicate enforcement.

The court heard testimony from two witnesses for Thaksin, while the Revenue Department presented two tax officials as witnesses, Winyat said.

The Supreme Court’s Tax Division has ruled that the tax assessment was lawful.

Thaksin’s lawyers, however, argue that the subsequent seizure and attachment of his assets amount to duplicate enforcement because the proceeds from the share sale had already been confiscated by the state under an earlier Supreme Court ruling.

Winyat Chatmontri, chief lawyer for former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, speaks to the media after the hearing on September 7.

Thaksin filed a lawsuit against the Revenue Department with the Central Tax Court in July, seeking to stop further seizures and attachments while the court considers the case.

Main photo: Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra steps out of his vehicle at the Tax Court on September 7.