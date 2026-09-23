The Election Commission (EC) has resolved unanimously to dismiss the petition by 108 Senate candidates for Bangkok who claimed that the provincial level of Senate election for Bangkok was rigged.

The senatorial candidates for Bangkok claimed that the provincial-level Senate election fell afoul of several provisions of the Senate election law, such as Sections 77(1), 79, 81, 74, 13 (3) and 11 (9), because many of the candidates received zero votes.

They also claimed that many of the Group 9 candidates were not operators of SMEs, but were actually SME employees who should have applied for candidature in Group 7 or Group 20.