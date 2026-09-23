The Meteorological Department has reported on its Facebook page that the its forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall from tomorrow through Sunday will not lead to major flooding as widely speculated.

Nattawut Dandee, deputy director general of the department, said that Thailand is still experiencing heavy rain in several areas, with isolated very heavy rainfall, as a result of the influence of an intense low pressure cell and monsoon trough, together with an intensifying southwestern monsoon.

He said that the speculation over major flooding does not correspond with the department’s weather forecasts, adding, however, that people should be aware that heavy rain or accumulated rainfall can result in flash flooding or river overflows in at-risk areas.

He said that, over the next five days, people in northern, northeastern, eastern and central regions, including Bangkok, should brace for heavy to very heavy rain, while the Gulf and Andaman Sea will experience stronger winds and rough conditions.