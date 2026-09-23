The coalition government remains unchanged with no additions, Nan Boonthida Somchai, spokesperson for the Bhumjaithai Party and deputy digital economy and society minister, said today.

Speculation is rife that the Kla Tham Party may be invited to join the coalition alliance after the opposition has decided to remove the opposition whip for its defiance of the opposition resolution to abstain or reject the government’s budget bill for the 2027 fiscal year.

Nan said that all parties in parliament have been working together, whether they are in the government or opposition camps and the whips from the two sides have been in contact with each other.

“It cannot be said that the door is closed to this MP or that MP because all parties work together in the parliament,” said Nan.