The northeastern province was lashed with heavy rain since yesterday, especially Pak Chong and Wang Nam Khiew districts which saw flash floods pouring down from the Khao Yai mountains into Lamtakong stream.

Water under the bridge in Ban Moo Si has turned reddish and murky and almost reaches the level of the bridge platform, forcing authorities to close the bridge to traffic after one motorcycle was swept away by strong current. The rider is safe.

In Wang Nam Khiew district, currents from Tap Lan National Park swept into Ban Wang Mee and Ban Wang Sila. The currents carried mud and tree debris into the two villages.

The provincial public disaster prevention and mitigation office posted images of the flooding in Lamtakong stream to its webpage and issued an advisory to communities living near the stream to move their valuables to high ground. Tourists are also advised to exercise caution when travelling to Khao Yai National Park due to fallen trees and rocks.

In Ban Sivader, in Sob Moei district of Mae Hong Son province, a flash flood poured into the village, carrying mud and debris to block the waterway.

Several households, bridges and some motorcycles were washed away by strong currents. Officials from the Provincial Administrative Organisation later sent heavy machines into the village to remove debris blocking the water way and workers were sent to help the affected villagers.