iLaw executive director Yingcheep Atchanont today led a 12-km march to urge the Election Commission (EC) to prosecute all 229 suspects in a case involving alleged irregularities in the election of senators.

The march was joined by opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut.

The march took place a day before the EC is due to decide whether to bring charges against the suspects and alleged networks involved in the case, including people allegedly linked to the Bhumjaithai Party.

Yingcheep said today was the last opportunity for people to express their demands before the EC makes its decision tomorrow.

He said the EC should refer the case to the Supreme Court and order the prosecution of all 229 suspects.

Yingcheep stressed that the demand did not mean the suspects had already been found guilty, but that the case should be decided by an independent judicial body with access to all the evidence in the case file.

He questioned the EC's independence, noting that some of its members were selected by the current Senate, whose own election has been questioned over alleged irregularities.

He also warned that iLaw would disclose evidence of alleged wrongdoing if the EC decides not to prosecute any part of the case.

Similar activities were held in several provinces today, including Chiang Mai, Yala, Pattani, Phuket and Phitsanulok.

Natthaphong, who is also leader of the People’s Party, said he joined the march as an ordinary citizen and wanted to make his voice heard as strongly as possible.

He described the suspected Senate election-rigging case as potentially the biggest fraud case in the history of Thai politics and said people could not simply remain silent if the case were dismissed without anyone being held responsible.

He questioned the EC's independence because its members were selected by the Senate, whose own election remains the subject of allegations of vote-rigging.

Natthaphong also said that the authority to make a final determination of guilt or innocence rested with the courts, rather than the EC.

Meanwhile, he said the opposition was continuing discussions on a planned no-confidence motion against the government.

He declined to disclose details of the motion but said the debate would definitely be intense.