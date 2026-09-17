People’s Party deputy leader Parit Wacharasindhu has been raising questions about the Election Commission (EC) and its decision not to include Bhumjaithai executives among the 77 people being indicted in the Supreme Court’s Election Division over Senate election fraud.

During the debate in the parliament yesterday, Parit said that the EC’s decision contravenes legal principles and the clear evidence, of which the public are becoming increasingly aware.

During the heated debate in the House, some Bhumjaithai executives and the prime minister himself were implicated, triggering noisy protests from Bhumjaithai MPs. Ultimately, the chairman of the meeting intervened, saying that the matter is closed as the prime minister has not been indicted.

Meanwhile, a group of senatorial reservists filed a suit with the Supreme Court’s Election Division challenging the EC’s decisions. They claim that they are not acting purely on their own behalf, but in the interest of fairness and justice.