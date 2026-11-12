The Excise Department is to propose a 17,000-baht subsidy per vehicle for 400,000 electric motorcycles under the ‘Khon La Khan Plus’ scheme, to cushion the impact of persistently high fuel prices, though commercial riders remain wary of taking on new debt.

Excise Department Director-General Pornchai Thiraveja said today that the scheme falls under the 200-billion-baht energy transition loan decree, aimed at alleviating the effects of the energy crisis and accelerating the country's shift towards clean energy.

The proposal is currently being reviewed by a screening subcommittee overseeing loan expenditure before being submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

Dealers in the provinces have reported a noticeable surge in customer inquiries and bookings as elevated fuel costs push commuters to seek long-term savings.

Food delivery riders and commuters, who rely on motorcycles for their livelihoods, remain hesitant though. Many have expressed concern that the high upfront retail prices of electric models would force them into deeper debt, even with the subsidy.

Commercial riders stressed that any switch to electric vehicles would require durable models capable of heavy, all-day operation so their daily income is not disrupted.

Meanwhile, members of the public have urged the government to establish transparent eligibility rules and introduce a trade-in program to lower transition costs further and broaden access to electric vehicles.