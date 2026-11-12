Suspected insurgents torched seven road rollers and trucks belonging to a construction company in Bannang Sata district of Yala province late last night.

Bannang Sata police were alerted to the incident at about 10.45pm by the head of Village 6, Ban Dalae Pae, Khuean Bang Lang sub-district. It was reported that unknown people had slipped into the site of Chinnavorn Yala Construction and set fire to the vehicles there.

Police were dispatched to the scene and found seven road rollers and trucks ablaze. They cordoned off the area while waiting for reinforcements to help search for evidence.

The incident follows a wave of bomb and arson attacks, targeting utility poles, cellphone signal towers and a sub-district office in Yala, Songkhla and Satun provinces on Tuesday night and yesterday morning.