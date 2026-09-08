Two new mega-bridges anchoring southern Thailand’s Green Transport blueprint are set to transform tourism, the regional economy and local transport connectivity.

The first bridge will link mainland Krabi to the Lanta archipelago’s two main islands. The second will stretch across Songkhla Lake, dramatically shortening the distance and travel time between Songkhla and Phatthalung provinces.

“These bridges will strengthen Thailand’s reputation,” stated Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, adding that the projects will adhere to global standards for construction and environmental preservation.

Construction contracts for both bridges have been signed, with a completion date of 2029.

“We aim to turn the South into an economic and lifestyle hub without harming the environment," Anutin said. “The bridges will also improve transport, opening access to a market of more than 1 billion people across ASEAN.”

Quick access to paradise

The Lanta archipelago ranks among Thailand’s most popular and beautiful island destinations, attracting more than 800,000 visitors every year.

Currently, travellers must rely on passenger boats or car ferries to travel from mainland Krabi to the islands. The journey usually takes a couple of hours, but duration and service frequency can be affected by weather conditions – particularly during the monsoon season.

However, a fixed bridge linking the mainland to the islands will cut the travel time to just a few minutes, while also providing a safer, year-round connection. Tourism authorities expect the number of visitors to rise to around 1.5 million a year once the bridge opens.

The 2.5-kilometre cable-stayed structure will connect Highway 4206 on the mainland to Rural Road 5035 on Koh Lanta Noi, which connects with the Siri Lanta Bridge across to Koh Lanta Yai.

With an estimated budget of 1.78 billion baht, the bridge will serve as a local landmark reflecting Krabi’s unique cultural identity. Its design will evoke the masts of a Chinese junk ship alongside crossed swords – a visual reference to the word Krabi, which translates to sword in English.

Apart from making the islands far more accessible to international and domestic tourists, the bridge is expected to significantly improve daily life for the islands’ 20,000 residents.

Dr Wirayut Sontimuang, director of Koh Lanta Hospital, emphasised that the bridge will play a vital role in boosting medical care for local communities.

“Patients need to be referred to bigger hospitals on the mainland every day, and the shorter travel time will make a huge difference for critically ill patients,” he said.

The construction contract has been awarded to China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), a major global contractor and a subsidiary of the state-owned China Communications Construction Company (CCCC).

Spanning Songkhla Lake

The second mega-bridge will stretch approximately 7 kilometres across Songkhla Lake, connecting Songkhla’s Krasae Sin district to Phatthalung’s Khao Chaison.

The project will cost 4.6 billion baht, funded 70% by a World Bank loan and 30% by the Thai government – the same financing structure used for the Krabi-Lanta bridge.

As Thailand’s largest inland waterway, Songkhla Lake is a globally renowned sanctuary for a diverse range of plant and animal life. It is also home to one of the world’s last remaining populations of critically endangered Irrawaddy dolphins, with only 12 or 14 left there at the last count.

The Department of Rural Roads and the World Bank state that the bridge project includes built-in environmental protections and ecological rehabilitation. Construction will only begin following thorough consultations with the Department of Fisheries to ensure marine life and local artisanal fisheries are fully protected.

The railings of the bridge will feature intricate motifs inspired by the southern folk dance Manorah, transforming the crossing into an architectural attraction in its own right.

Once open, the bridge will slash travel times between Phatthalung and Songkhla from nearly two hours currently to as little as 15 minutes. The construction contract has been awarded to CMC Joint Venture.

By Thai PBS World’s General Desk