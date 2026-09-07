From the top of an old stone fort at Hua Khao Daeng, Songkhla begins to make sense. On one side is the Gulf of Thailand. On the other is an enormous lagoon. Between them lie mountains, islands, fishing communities and the remains of a trading city that once looked outward to Java, China and India.

For more than a thousand years, communities rose up and prospered around Songkhla Lake, drawn by its natural resources and its position along the maritime routes of Asia. Ports emerged, traders arrived, fortifications went up and cultures met. But the city at the centre of this world did something unusual.

It moved.

Some cities grow outwards. Others build upwards. Songkhla moved — not once, but again and again.

From the fortified Muslim port of Singora at Khao Daeng, the city shifted across the water to Laem Son, before moving once more in the 19th century to Bo Yang, the colourful old town that visitors walk through today.War pushed it. Trade pulled it. Mountains hemmed it in. Fresh water became scarce. New communities arrived. Yet through every relocation, one thing remained constant: Songkhla Lake.

Today, that journey can still be followed across the landscape — from ruined fortifications overlooking the lagoon to hillside temples and, finally, the shophouses, shrines, mosques, street murals and cafés of Songkhla Old Town.

It is also a journey that may eventually carry Songkhla onto the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The lagoon came first

Songkhla is sometimes called the “city of two seas”. Its eastern shore faces the Gulf of Thailand, while inland lies Songkhla Lake, part of an enormous coastal lagoon extending into neighbouring Phatthalung province.

Fresh water flows down from the surrounding mountains while tides push salt water in from the Gulf, creating a complex environment of fresh, brackish and saline water.

For centuries, this was much more than scenery. The lagoon provided food, transport and water for agriculture. Its islands, mountains and protected waters offered shelter to ships navigating the monsoon-driven maritime routes between China, India and beyond.

Communities developed along its shores. Canals were dug. Reservoirs were built. Fishing and agriculture sustained settlements, while maritime trade connected them with a much larger world.

And near the mouth of the lagoon, a port called Singora rose beside the water.

A sultanate by the sea

At Hua Khao Daeng, the remains of stone fortifications still climb the hills.

This was Singora, the first of the three historic incarnations most closely associated with today's Songkhla.

Established in the early 17th century under Dato Mogol and later ruled by Sultan Sulaiman Shah, Singora occupied an enviable position between mountain, lagoon and sea. Ships could find shelter here during difficult monsoon weather before continuing along the maritime trading routes of Asia.

Its rulers strengthened the city with walls, moats, gates and a formidable network of forts. Trade flourished, helped by a remarkably modern-sounding incentive. Long before the travellers enjoy a duty-free shopping spree, ancient Singora offered tax-free trade to attract merchants and compete with others powerful ports.

Fourteen Singora forts survive in varying states, among them Fort No. 9, or Phraya Khaek Fort, a squat stone-and-mortar structure at the foot of Khao Noi.

Stand here today and the geography that made Singora powerful is still visible. Mountains rise behind; the lagoon opens ahead; beyond lies the sea. But geography could not protect Singora forever.

Its growing independence brought it into conflict with Ayutthaya. After repeated confrontation, the city finally fell in the 17th century. Songkhla would move again.

Across the water

The next chapter unfolded at Laem Son, across the lagoon.

Songkhla regained importance following the establishment of Thonburi as the Siamese capital. Chinese settlers became influential, and Laem Son developed into a prosperous port and commercial community.

Little of its old townscape survives with the visual immediacy of Singora's fortifications, but its cultural imprint remains.

Among its most evocative legacies is Chatu Aram, a group of four Buddhist temples tucked along the foothills: Wat Suwan Khiri, Wat Bo Sap, Wat Siri Wannawat and Wat Phupha Boek. They belong to a quieter Songkhla — one that many visitors to today's old town never encounter.

Yet Laem Son had a problem.

Caught between mountains and water, the settlement had limited room to expand and insufficient fresh water for a growing population. Again, Songkhla looked across the lagoon.

In 1836, King Rama III ordered the city relocated to Bo Yang, where flatter land offered more room for expansion. Songkhla had arrived at its third home.

Where the old city still lives

Bo Yang is the Songkhla most travellers know today.

Its streets reveal what happened after the city stopped moving geographically and began accumulating cultures instead.

Thai Buddhist, Chinese and Muslim communities lived alongside one another, leaving a compact collection of temples, shrines, mosques, houses and commercial buildings.

A walk through the old quarter takes in Wat Matchimawat Worawihan, the Songkhla City Pillar Shrine and nearby Guan Yu Shrine, reflecting the city's strong Thai-Chinese heritage, and Usason Islam Mosque, better known locally as Ban Bon Mosque.

The architecture changes almost street by street.

Traditional Chinese houses sit alongside later Chinese commercial buildings, Sino-European façades and modern structures. Some remain family homes and businesses; others have found new lives as cafés, restaurants, galleries, museums, guesthouses and shops.

Murals spread across old walls. Coffee is poured behind century-old façades. Food stalls and restaurants keep another part of Songkhla's heritage alive through dishes shaped by southern Thai, Chinese and Muslim kitchens.

Before World Heritage

That living quality lies at the heart of Songkhla's World Heritage ambitions.

Thailand’s proposed “Songkhla and its Associated Lagoon Settlements” brings together four areas: the ancient settlements of Phang Yang, Pha Kho and Si Yang; Sathing Phra ancient town; fortified Singora at Khao Daeng and Laem Son; and Songkhla Old Town at Bo Yang.

The property is currently on Thailand's Tentative List, an important preliminary stage rather than World Heritage status itself.

And Songkhla's case is not built around a single spectacular monument.

Instead, it rests on an entire cultural landscape and the long relationship between people and water.

Ancient communities adapted water-management systems to the lagoon. Maritime traders connected these shores with China, India, Java and other parts of Asia. A Muslim sultanate fortified the entrance to the lake. Chinese settlers helped rebuild Songkhla elsewhere. Thai, Chinese and Muslim traditions eventually converged at Bo Yang.

That continuing evolution may also present one of its greatest challenges.

Development is putting pressure on parts of the lagoon landscape. Traditional water-management systems are changing. Infrastructure and growing tourism bring new demands, while Songkhla Old Town itself faces challenges including flooding and demographic change.

World Heritage recognition, should it eventually come, therefore raises a larger question than what another UNESCO title might do for tourism.

How do you protect the past in a place that has never stood still?

Perhaps the answer can be found back in Songkhla Old Town.

Towards evening, the heat eases over the old streets. People stop for tao kua, Songkhla’s distinctive local salad, khao yam rice salad, moo khong — slow-braised pork with Chinese-Hokkien roots — and other local favourites. Incense burns at Chinese shrines. Visitors photograph fading heritage buildings while residents go about their routines behind them. Somewhere beyond the shophouses lies the lagoon that started the story.

For centuries, Songkhla responded to war, commerce, geography and opportunity by packing up and beginning again somewhere else along its shores.

This time, the city is not planning another move. The challenge now is to keep moving forward without leaving its past behind.