Pollution control officials have completed the cleanup of oil-contaminated wastewater and sludge from a data centre on Rama 9 Road, with air quality tests showing no presence of toxic gasses, according to the Pollution Control Department (PCD).

PCD Director General Surin Worakijthamrong said agency staff from the Huai Khwang District Office inspected the site at DAMAC Digital Thailand (BKK 01) on Sept 7 to monitor the cleanup operations both inside the facility and along public drainage pipes outside.

The data centre hired General Environmental Conservation Plc (GENCO) to pump out and dispose of safely the contaminated wastewater and sludge.

The operation ran from 2.00pm to 11.30pm on Sept 7, successfully removing all oil-tainted waste from the area.

Following the cleanup, PCD experts conducted air quality tests inside the site's wastewater holding pit and at three locations along the exterior public drainage network.

Surin stated that the tests showed no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), zero hydrogen sulphide (H₂S) and a lower explosive limit (LEL) of 0%, indicating no risk of ignition or toxic gas exposure.

GENCO also cleared approximately 32 cubic metres of oil-contaminated water and sediment from exterior drainage pipes, along with sandbags that had been deployed as temporary barriers to prevent oil from flowing into the nearby Samsen Canal.

PCD officers will remain on site on today to conduct follow-up inspections and survey local residents regarding any lingering odours or potential health impacts to ensure long-term safety.

Monitoring of the situation remains under the direct purview of Suchart Chomklin, minister of Natural Resources and Environment, who directed the PCD to track and support management efforts following an oil leak from a Rama 9 data centre.

Relevant authorities have been urged to expedite the cleanup and disposal of all contaminants to prevent potential impacts on local residents and the surrounding environment.