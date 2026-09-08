Thailand has asked the Israeli ambassador to Bangkok to remind her nationals that, while the country welcomes tourists and values the income they bring, visitors must respect Thailand’s dignity, honour, culture and laws and cannot simply do whatever they want, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said on Tuesday.

Sihasak made the request during talks with Israeli Ambassador Alona Fisher-Kamm, telling her that Thailand does not discriminate against Israeli nationals or any other foreigners but will strictly enforce Thai laws against anyone who breaks them.

“Tourists cannot come to Thailand, bring income to the country and then think they can do anything they want,” Sihasak said.

The talks came amid growing attention to the activities of some Israeli nationals in Thailand, including cases that have resulted in deportations under recently tightened enforcement measures.

Thai authorities are also investigating Jewish cemeteries, including sites in Bangkok and Chachoengsao, to determine whether they hold the required licences to operate.

Former protest leader Sondhi Limthongkul has announced plans to lead supporters to the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok on Thursday to submit a letter protesting what he described as illegal activities by some Israeli tourists and businessmen in Thailand.

Sihasak said in a press briefing after the meeting that the talks focused on concerns among Thai people over incidents involving Israeli nationals in the country.

He said the issue could broadly be divided into two groups: Israelis who stay in Thailand for extended periods to conduct business and those accused of violating Thai laws.

He said Thailand would strictly enforce the law in such cases, stressing that the policy was not discriminatory.

“Anyone who is a foreigner and breaks the law in Thailand must face strict enforcement,” he said, pointing to the recent deportations of Israeli and French nationals as examples.

Sihasak said another concern involved the behaviour of some Israeli tourists, both short- and long-term visitors, which he said had affected the feelings of local people, Thai culture and traditions, and the ways of life of communities.

He singled out Phang Nga and Phuket, where Israeli nationals have formed sizeable communities, saying that the government could not ignore concerns arising from their activities.

Sihasak said visitors should understand and respect Thai culture and traditions, just as Thai tourists travelling abroad are expected to respect the customs and values of the countries they visit.

He stressed that the government was not generalising about Israeli nationals as a whole, but said some individuals needed to show greater respect for Thailand’s culture, values and local ways of life.

According to Sihasak, the Israeli ambassador acknowledged the concerns, saying she was not ignoring the issue and had already visited affected areas to assess the situation.

The envoy said the Israeli embassy would prepare information for Israeli nationals visiting Thailand on what they should and should not do.

The information will be distributed through the Israeli embassy and consulates, as well as tour companies sending visitors to Thailand and airlines, Sihasak said.