Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwunchwee has ordered nationwide inspections of approximately 1,200 cemeteries and cremation sites, while authorities expand investigations into foreign land ownership linked to Gan Chabad Co Ltd.

The move comes amid growing scrutiny over suspected nominee networks holding land across Bangkok, Phuket and Pattani.

The announcement follows regulatory actions at a Jewish cemetery in Bang Khla district of Chachoengsao, where provincial authorities ordered the removal of interred remains after the facility's operating permit expired.

Three of the four buried bodies are being relocated, while authorities verify the burial timeframe for the fourth.

The site cannot resume operations due to clear legal violations concerning its proximity to public water sources and main roads.

In Bangkok, officials are inspecting a cemetery in the Charoen Krung area containing 49 graves.

The Permanent Secretary for Interior has been directed to examine land boundaries and determine whether a wall constructed to divide the property was erected to operate an unlicensed section.

Polapee is scheduled to visit Chachoengsao on September 10 to inspect local progress personally.

The investigation into Gan Chabad Co. Ltd. revealed that its three founders and shareholders are naturalised Thai citizens of Israeli origin who hold title deeds to the Chachoengsao cemetery plot and the Chabad centre in Phuket.

The Interior Ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of Justice to probe potential nominee arrangements and corporate front structures across suspected properties, including sites in Sukhumvit and undeveloped land in Pattani.

Polapee plans to conduct on-site checks in Pattani alongside local MPs to address potential religious and social sensitivities.

Polapee stated that holding Thai citizenship does not shield individuals from statutory oversight. If severe violations are uncovered, authorities retain full legal power to prosecute offenders, seize assets, revoke citizenship and order deportation.

A multi-agency meeting is scheduled for September 15.

The Interior Ministry will collaborate with the Royal Thai Police, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), and the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) to target ‘grey’ capital, scam networks and nominee arrangements, before submitting a comprehensive report to the Prime Minister.

Addressing public commentary regarding political activist Sondhi Limthongkul, Polapee reiterated that government enforcement strictly follows the law without targeting any specific nationality.

He cited recent operations, including the arrests of foreign suspects of 12 nationalities on Samui Island and ongoing crackdowns on illegal entertainment venues, emphasising that all offenders will face decisive legal action.