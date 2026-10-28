Malaysia wants to see progress in and tangible results from peace talks between Thailand and separatist groups in the Deep South before the current government’s term ends, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said today.

He was speaking after co-chairing a two-day meeting of the Thai-Malaysian Joint Commission (JC) with his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Hasan, in Bangkok.

“During the meeting, the Malaysian minister expressed a desire to see the process move forward and deliver results within the current government’s term, noting that the conflict had remained unresolved for many years,” Sihasak told reporters.

Malaysia has served as the facilitator of peace talks between Thailand and separatist groups involved in the long-running conflict in the country’s southernmost provinces.

Sihasak said Malaysia had recently appointed a new facilitator for the peace dialogue, a former director of military intelligence who is familiar with Thai counterparts.

The new facilitator is expected to visit Thailand soon to discuss the next steps in the process.

Sihasak said negotiations with the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) remain important, given the group’s role in the southern conflict. Efforts to achieve lasting peace must, however, also address broader concerns, including livelihoods, local identity and education.

The government wants to broaden participation in the process by listening to local residents and engaging all relevant groups in the southern border provinces, rather than limiting discussions to the BRN.

Public participation is essential to ensuring that any peace agreement reflects the needs and aspirations of people living in the affected areas, he said.

Alongside the peace dialogue, Thailand and Malaysia have agreed on the importance of accelerating development in the southern border region, to improve residents’ quality of life and promote stability.

The meeting welcomed the completion of the road alignment, linking the new Sadao Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex in Thailand with the Bukit Kayu Hitam Integrated Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex in Malaysia.

It also supported efforts to expedite the Su-ngai Kolok–Rantau Panjang Second Friendship Bridge project and the revival of the Su-ngai Kolok–Rantau Panjang railway service.

The two sides also discussed a proposed extension of operating hours at border checkpoints and encouraged stronger links between their special border economic zones.

The next JC meeting will be held in Malaysia.

Main photo: Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan (L) and Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow (R) shake hands during a joint press conference for the 16th Meeting of the Thailand-Malaysia Joint Commission (JC) in Bangkok on October 27.//AFP