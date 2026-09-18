A construction contractor died on Friday morning after falling into a 2-to-3-metre-deep drainage pipe under Punnawithi BTS station on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok's Phra Khanong district.

Emergency responders from the Phra Khanong Fire and Rescue Station and Poh Teck Tung Foundation divers were dispatched to the scene following a 199 hotline call at around 7.04am.

Initial investigations indicate that the contractor had descended into the pipe to wash himself after laying underground electrical cables when he slipped and fell.

Rescue divers retrieved the body from the pipe and handed it over to authorities.