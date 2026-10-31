A smile is a universal gesture used by people since time immemorial. A common expression that generally suggests kindness and happiness, a smile is also perceived differently in different countries depending on one’s cultural background. In Southeast Asia, a smile conveys a multitude of sentiments and expressions, thus making this gesture even more enigmatic and colourful.

“In Southeast Asia, a smile is more than just a mere greeting or a facial expression. A smile is a subtle, meaningful and multi-faceted form of communication that does not use any words,” university lecturer Lori Ferma told Thai PBS World.

“Behind our every smile is a story that talks of intentions, hopes and wishes that remain unspoken. Our smiles also represent our dreams and aspirations, as well as our distinct cultures and shared commonalities,” she continued.

Truths and Traditions Behind Southeast Asian Smiles

Diverse views

“Different cultures view smiling differently. It is specifically true here in Southeast Asia,” Lori said. “While a smile is commonly viewed as an expression of kindness and happiness, other sentiments or moods can also be expressed by, or hidden behind, a smile. In Indonesia, for instance, showing anger is traditionally not considered socially acceptable. So, even when they are angry, they still smile instead – a gesture that is used to conceal negative emotions in order to maintain social harmony.”

According to one local, it is not necessarily an indication of insensitivity in Indonesia when one responds to bad news with a smile. “It can be a form of coping mechanism; it’s a cultural thing. A smile is also used to cover embarrassment for failure to complete a certain task. A disarming smile can also be employed when asking for permission or making an uncomfortable request. Smiling may also be a way to mask feelings of sadness or frustration,” he explained.

In Vietnam, a smile is an important non-verbal way of conveying respect. “It is also used as an expression of apology. For the Vietnamese, a smile is a proper response in most situations where words seem inappropriate,” said Justin Anh, a travel guide in Saigon.

Truths and Traditions Behind Southeast Asian Smiles

Meanwhile in the Philippines, there is an old smiling tradition rarely practiced these days. This old smiling tradition also involved the use of a hand-held fan, which the locals call abanico, to cover the mouth when smiling.

According to Lori, in the old days, when a Filipina girl covered her mouth with a fan or abanico while smiling, it should not be interpreted as shyness or self-consciousness. “The whole gesture meant many different things, depending on the context and the individual. The manner of using the fan after the smile was just as intriguing too.”

“The subtle movements of the abanico, executed with finesse and intention, carried specific connotations and played a vital role in communicating messages during courtship,” she continued. “When folded suddenly and held close to the body, it signified surprise. On the other hand, when the fan was allowed to gracefully slip from the maiden’s hand, it conveyed a message of being open to the courtship process. Gently brushing the cheeks with the abanico conveyed tenderness and affection. Covering the entire face with the abanico with only the eyes showing was a way of expressing interest.”

Land of smiles

Over the years, Thailand has become known as “The Land of Smiles”. In Thailand, a smile may demonstrate gratitude, diffuse tension, simply make someone feel at home and comfortable, plus a lot of other sentiments and expressions.

“Many years ago, during the Ayutthaya Period, travellers to Thailand often talked and wrote about how smiles were an essential part of Thai life. The tourism authority in the 1960s leveraged this and started a campaign that focused on Thailand as the land of smiles, which highlighted the people’s warmth and friendliness,” Arunee Kijaroen, an advertising executive in Bangkok, explained.

Truths and Traditions Behind Southeast Asian Smiles

The Thai smile is more than just a facial expression. Just like the Thai wai greeting, Thai smiles are a meaningful form of communication and a complex gesture that convey a thousand words.

Thai PBS World talked to Winai Kwunsri, a veteran in the Thai hospitality industry, who shared the stories behind the different Thai smiles.

“Each type of smile tells a unique story and reflects the complex layers of Thai culture,” he said.

“A polite and friendly smile usually given to strangers and acquaintances is called yim thak thai. For extreme happiness or sadness, a tearful smile called yim thang nam taa can be observed. The yim cheun chom, on the other hand, signifies admiration for or pride in someone’s achievements or qualities. A smile of encouragement is called yim soo. The yim sao is a gentle smile that hides sadness during times of struggle. In moments of misfortune, yim yae-yae offers reassurance. To mask discomfort, the fuen yim is given. The yim thak than subtly means a slight disagreement without disrupting harmony, while the yim yaw signifies light-hearted teasing without being harsh. A mischievous and evil smile is called yim mee lessanai, while yim haeng is a dry smile that expresses disappointment without being confrontational. A smile of triumph is called yim cheuad cheuan, while a smile that means surrendering to a heartbreaking situation is called yim mai awk. When Thais choose not to use words, we smile,” he explained.

Truths and Traditions Behind Southeast Asian Smiles

Between the lines

By understanding the many facets of a smile in Southeast Asia, people appreciate unspoken nuances and emotions, while also building a deeper connection to a warm and welcoming culture.

“Today’s generations are, perhaps, no longer aware of the stories of smiling traditions in the region. These stories are not simply about old practices, as they also reflect our complex relationship with our heritage,” Professor Ferma concluded.