Heavy to very heavy downpours have drenched the eastern region of Thailand today, with torrential rain also threatening the northeast, central plains, south and Greater Bangkok.

The Meteorological Department issued a 24-hour weather advisory for people in vulnerable areas to prepare for potential flash floods, forest runoffs and landslides, particularly near hillside slopes, waterways and low-lying zones prone to temporary waterlogging.

The widespread unsettled weather is being driven by an active low-pressure cell along the coast of southern Vietnam, which is moving across Cambodia along a monsoon trough over the central and eastern regions, coupled with a moderate south-westerly monsoon sweeping across the Andaman Sea, the south and the Gulf of Thailand.

While Bangkok has already seen heavy rain today, in the provinces, the east bears the brunt with 80% rainfall coverage and torrential downpours expected in Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat, alongside heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong.

The central region, including Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi and Suphan Buri, as well as the southeastern coast face a 70% chance of rain with localised heavy falls, while the western southern coast and northern provinces can expect 60% and 40% coverage, respectively.

Maritime conditions remain hazardous, with waves in the northern Gulf of Thailand reaching up to 2 metres and rising above 3 metres in stormy areas.

Seafarers on both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are strongly advised to navigate with caution and avoid stormy areas.