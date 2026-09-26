The Office of the Civil Service Commission (OCSC) has asked government agencies to allow civil servants to work from home at 100% capacity on September 28 and 29, following the heavy downpours and flooding across the capital.

In an official announcement issued on Saturday, the OCSC stated that, due to ongoing heavy rainfall and widespread waterlogging, which is expected to continue into early next week, state agencies should consider full work-from-home arrangements for staff whose physical presence is not critical to their operations.