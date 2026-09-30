Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn made history on Tuesday by winning the country’s first-ever Asian Games men’s singles badminton gold medal, as Thailand collected three golds and one silver on the sixth day of competition in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Kunlavut defeated Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew 2-0, 21-12, 21-16, in the men’s singles final to secure Thailand’s first Asian Games gold in the event.

The victory was a landmark achievement for Thai badminton. Thailand’s previous best result in the men’s singles event was a bronze medal won by Sangob Rattanusorn in 1970.

Thailand also struck gold in men’s regu sepak takraw, with Thanaphon Sapyen, Kritsanapong Nontakote and Wuttinan Kamsanoe beating Malaysia 2-0, 15-9, 15-8, in the final.

The victory allowed Thailand to retain its Asian Games title in the men’s regu event and claim its seventh gold medal in the discipline.

In esports, Thailand won the PUBG Mobile gold after topping the 12-game final with 128 points. China finished second with 114 points and Pakistan third with 100.

The Thai gold-medal team comprised Nattawut Muensa, Sathit Thanomjit, Phumirapee Wannalertskul, Supachai Singkaew and Pawarit Wongthonghatchai.

Thailand’s other medal of the day was a silver in the mixed 4x100m relay. The Thai quartet of Nattawat Eam-udom, Supanich Poolkerd, Puripol Boonson and Jirapatchara Khan-onta clocked 40.87 seconds to finish behind China, which won gold in 40.78 seconds. India took bronze in 41.06 seconds.

The silver was Puripol’s third medal of the Games, following his gold medals in the men’s 100m and 200m.

The four medals took Thailand’s overall tally at the end of September 29 to 12 gold, nine silver and 12 bronze medals, or 33 medals in total.

Thailand was fifth in the overall medal standings.